Border debate divides Senate, strands Arizona sheriff

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The surge of migrants crossing Arizona’s southern border has politicians sounding the alarm but demanding different responses.

A southern Arizona sheriff finds himself caught in the middle. Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels’ office is handling more border issues as Customs and Border Protection focuses on processing migrants.

“It’s called fight and flight. They’re running from us every which way they go,” Dannels said. “(That) has created a huge, vulnerable risks for the citizens in this county.”

Dannels faces the constant pursuit of human smugglers who flee across Cochise County at high speeds and the challenge of jail capacity, with almost half of its occupants there for border offenses.

He said the Biden Administration has been unresponsive to his requests.

“The rule of law states if you come across the border illegally, you’re automatically expelled,” Dannels said. “That rule of law has been set aside.”

“President Biden, you don’t need to negotiate with any of us. You have the ability as president to stop this problem now if you choose to use the law that is available to you,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) said during a news conference in D.C.

Senate Republicans showed a picture of migrants in Lukeville as they urged the president to change policy after they blocked a funding bill that included border and immigration resources.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ind.-Arizona) said that is an all-or-nothing approach by Republicans that could leave the border with nothing.

“This is a growing risk. And this is why Congress must step up to actually gain control of the border, change the law so that we can determine who comes in and who doesn’t and have operational control over the border,” Sinema said.

“Adding more money right now is not going to solve this problem until you actually stop those coming,” Dannels said.

Until either policy changes, more resources are approved, or some combination, Dannels said that he will keep doing all he can, which he admits is not enough.

“The incentivization to come into our country is there. We need to stop the green light, turn it off, and fix it and right now it’s easy to do if we just enforce the rule of law,” Dannels said.

Dannels questions the logic of closing the Lukeville Port of Entry for legal border crossing to focus on migrant processing.

