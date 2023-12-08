Arizona lawmaker refuses to cooperate with AG’s ‘fake elector’ investigation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A state lawmaker said he’s refusing to cooperate with Attorney General Kris Mayes’ investigation into the “fake electors” accused of trying to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election results. Sen. Anthony Kern, a Republican from the West Valley, said Thursday that he did nothing wrong and called Mayes, who is a Democrat, “a joke.”

“There’s no such thing as fake electors,” Kern said. “If it was illegal, we wouldn’t have done it.”

Earlier this year, Mayes announced her office was looking into Kern and 10 other Republicans who submitted documents to Congress that falsely declared Trump the winner.

So far, three states are seeking charges against pro-Trump fake electors, including Nevada, which announced indictments against six people this week. Kenneth Chesebro, an attorney who helped direct fake elector plots in numerous states, is listed as a key witness in the Nevada case. Chesebro is expected to speak with investigators in the Arizona Attorney General’s office on Monday, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Kern, who is also running for an open Congressional seat representing the West Valley, claimed that he and the others who signed onto the documents in December 2020 were “alternate electors.” Other notable Arizona Republicans who signed the document claiming they were electors include the former chairperson of the state Republican Party, Kelli Ward, and her husband, Michael Ward.

Sen. Jake Hoffman, a Republican from Queen Creek, also signed the document. He did not respond to attempts to contact him for comment.

