Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona attorney general announces 8 arrests made in gift card cloning scheme

Gift Card
Gift Card(Pixabay)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Eight people have been arrested during a seizure of thousands of cloned gift cards as the Arizona Attorney General’s Office continues its investigation into the scam growing in popularity.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced the seizure on Friday with the help of Valley law enforcement and the Arizona Retailers Association.

“The agents and investigators that make up the Organized Retail Theft Task Force in the Attorney General’s Office have demonstrated our commitment to protecting Arizonans from fraud by uncovering this complex gift card cloning scam,” said Attorney General Mayes. “The successful seizure of thousands of cloned cards and the arrest of several individuals reflects my office’s unwavering dedication to stopping organized retail theft across Arizona.”

Earlier this year, Arizona’s Family reported about how the Phoenix branch of the AARP was defrauded after $400 in Visa gift cards purchased for a sweepstakes had zero balances on them.

According to the AG’s office, gift card cloning is when fraudsters copy the magnetic strips from the gift cards and then return the copied gift cards to store shelves. The scammers then wait for consumers to load the card and drain the funds. Arizonans are asked to double-check to ensure that the number on the back of any gift card matches the number on the receipt. If the numbers do not match, officials say that is a sign the card has been cloned.

Other things consumers should watch for include looking for signs of tampering. Stickers may be placed over activation codes, and the card could be damaged or have faint scratches from being swiped through a card reader.

If you’re a suspected victim of fraud, click/tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Goodyear QT Shooting. An orange car being towed away from a gas pump. A truck and a police SUV...
Man dead after shooting at Goodyear QuikTrip
The young boy was found in the backyard pool Monday afternoon.
Toddler crawled through dog door before drowning in backyard pool, Gilbert police say
Some Arizona residents are now thousands of dollars richer.
Several winning Powerball tickets sold at gas stations, stores across Arizona

Latest News

File image of Gov. Katie Hobbs.
Gov. Hobbs to visit Lukeville on Saturday as migrant surge continues
Completion of the project is still slated for late 2024.
ADOT’s I-10 Broadway Curve project enters 3rd phase; to be completed in late 2024
November 2023 mug shot for Leonardo Santiago, 21, who faces first-degree murder charges.
Phoenix police link gang member to second murder; victim lured through Snapchat
Officers surrounded the building, while others began to search a nearby neighborhood.
Man temporarily escapes from Phoenix police station