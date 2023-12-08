ADOT’s I-10 Broadway Curve project enters 3rd phase; to be completed in late 2024

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project entered a new milestone, starting phase 3 of reconstruction of ADOT’s largest freeway reconstruction project ever.

During Phase 2, crews worked on the following: Beginning the construction of the new Collector Distributor (CD) roads, removing the former 48th Street and Broadway Road bridges, and completing the construction of the new ones. Officials also work on the reconstruction of 40th Street ramps and the construction of the US 60 to I-10 bridge, Alameda Drive, Western Canal pedestrian bridges, and new walls.

In the next phase, ADOT crews will focus on completing the CD roads, necessary bridge work and the new SR 143 and I-10 direct connections. Officials will also reconstruct the 32nd Street ramps, continue making roadway improvements like drainage and signage work, and widening roadways and bridges.

ADOT spokesperson Marcy McMacken said crews will work on completing the 21 bridges that have been reconstructed or replaced throughout this project. However, she noted that ADOT’s primary goal will be finishing the collective distributor roads.

“The roads that will run parallel to interstate 10 on both sides between Baseline Rd. and 40th St., and those roads will separate the local traffic from the traffic that’s just passing through the Broadway curve area on the main line.”

Crews are working on the flyover HOV lanes connecting SR 143 and the I-10. McMacken said there will be a lot of bridgework throughout this phase. With no weekend closures planned until next year, ADOT warns Arizonans to drive safely as crews continue to work.

“During this time, construction work will continue on I-10 Broadway Curve,” McMacken said, “we do want to remind motorists that the speed limit within the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is 55 miles per hour because it is an active construction work zone.”

Phase 3 is estimated to last through late summer or early fall 2024. After the holiday season, there will be full free weekend closures. ADOT said the first one will include SR 143 sometime in January.

The project is about 70% completed and is estimated to be finished in late 2024.

