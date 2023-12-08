2 Phoenix Union High School District schools testing weapons detection system

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This is the first week of a months-long pilot program where two high schools in the Phoenix Union High School District are testing out weapon detectors. It’s aimed at protecting students and keeping guns and other weapons off campus.

The district wanted to see how the advanced weapons detection system does in both a small and big school, choosing Maryvale High School, with 2,800 students and Bostrom High School, with just 300. “Once you start arriving onto campus, teachers are telling us already things that might go off. Specifically, most of the time it will be our laptops that will go off. I have a little Altoids container that will go off, and I just have to take that out,” said Fernando Garcia, a senior at Maryvale High School.

The advanced weapons detection system is focused on items that would cause mass casualties instead of smaller things like cellphones. “I feel like it shouldn’t have gotten this far, but it’s definitely something that is needed,” Garcia said.

Olivia Pino, a junior at Maryvale, said she initially had concerns about the detection system making her late for class but says she now realizes there is a bigger purpose. “I think it goes to show that safety is a concern at a majority of the schools and there are certain things you can do that can help prevent certain situations from happening,” she said.

Teachers also welcome the change. “When you think of where we are as a society, it’s a norm,” said Jesse Hoover, a math teacher and student government advisor at Maryvale. “Last night I went to a concert in downtown Phoenix, and I had to walk through these exact systems.”

Just this year, students at both pilot high schools brought weapons to campus, and at least one student was arrested. In September of 2022, there was a shooting scare at Central High School that brought outcries from students and parents wanting more security on campuses. The district says plans for the advanced weapons detection system were in place long before these incidents, and this is an added layer of security. “There is always a concern like in the back of my head, but I don’t think anyone ever thinks it’s going to happen on your campus,” said Pino. “But with the metal detectors now we know that there is a less likely chance of it happening.”

Hoover said it’s unfortunate that this change is a sign of the times we’re in. “I do believe strongly to my core that schools are the safest place for our kids and if we have to explore these options again just to make our community feel safe, I think that’s the best way to go,” he said.

Based on the pilot program, the Phoenix Union High School District Governing Board will decide after 9-12 weeks whether it will add detectors to other campuses.

