Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

2 nurses, medical resident injured in attack at New Jersey hospital, authorities say

Newark Beth Israel Hospital is shown in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday. The hospital was the...
Newark Beth Israel Hospital is shown in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday. The hospital was the site of a stabbing.(Source: NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK N.J. (AP) — Two nurses and a medical resident were stabbed Friday inside a New Jersey pediatric intensive care unit, suffering cuts, and a woman has been arrested and charged in the attack, authorities said.

It unfolded about 7 a.m. Friday at Newark Beth Israel Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, arising from a “domestic dispute” involving two visitors to the hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit, according to a statement posted on social media by the hospital.

Firdousi Abdul-Hakim, 37, then attacked the hospital workers, who are in stable condition, according to Fritz Fragé, Newark’s public safety director. Abdul-Hakim faces aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes charges.

Abdul-Hakim was arrested immediately, and no patients or family members were injured, the hospital said.

A message left at a possible phone number for the suspect was not immediately returned, while other numbers were no longer working.

The injured nurses and the medical resident were not identified.

The 655-bed facility is a teaching hospital with more than 800 doctors and 3,200 employees and dates to 1901.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Goodyear QT Shooting. An orange car being towed away from a gas pump. A truck and a police SUV...
Man dead after shooting at Goodyear QuikTrip
The young boy was found in the backyard pool Monday afternoon.
Toddler crawled through dog door before drowning in backyard pool, Gilbert police say
Some Arizona residents are now thousands of dollars richer.
Several winning Powerball tickets sold at gas stations, stores across Arizona

Latest News

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli ground offensive on the Gaza Strip arrive in the Muwasi...
Israeli troops round up Palestinian men in northern Gaza as U.N. warns aid operation ‘in tatters’
Prescott businesses are getting ready for the annual New Year's Eve Whiskey Row boot drop!
Prescott businesses preparing for New Year's Eve Whiskey Row boot drop
Kylie Ossege describes in detail how she had urged Hana St. Juliana a "thousand times" to keep...
Michigan school shooting victims speak as teen described as ‘monster’ faces possible life sentence
FILE - The U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq, on Jan. 3,...
A rocket attack targets the US Embassy in Baghdad, causing minor damage
File image of Gov. Katie Hobbs.
Gov. Hobbs to visit Lukeville on Saturday as migrant surge continues