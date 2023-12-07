Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Yuma County nonprofit helps prevent migrant releases in Arizona

With no end in sight for the Lukeville closing, concern is growing for Yuma officials.
With no end in sight for the Lukeville closing, concern is growing for Yuma officials.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) The Regional Center for Border Health in Yuma County continues to be instrumental in preventing migrant street releases across the southern border. The nonprofit has even helped take in busloads of migrants from Tucson and Lukeville.

Nearly 500 migrants pass through the center each day. Amanda Aguirre, the center’s president and CEO, said they handle all the logistics to get them to their sponsors in the U.S.

“The Border Patrol gets a lot from Lukeville. Those are the ones getting released to us because they’re helping decompress that area, but also when they were taking people to the nonprofit, they were asking us for support with one or two buses a day,” Aguirre said.

With no end in sight for the Lukeville closing, concern is growing for Yuma officials. “Right now, we’re well within the capacity of our area,” said Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls. “If it gets to the point that they’re so overwhelmed there and they start overwhelming us, that would be a concern.”

A potential migrant surge in Yuma isn’t uncharted territory for the center, but Aguirre said they’re preparing now for any impacts this could bring. “We have an emergency response plan that we can escalate to a high level four,” she explained. “And that was one of the past levels we’ve had with about 17, 18 buses a day, when we had the previous surge and that’s close to 900 people we can handle,” she said.

Aguirre said they’ll remain alert, but they’re hoping it doesn’t get to that point.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
File photo of TSMC semiconductor manufacturing site in North Phoenix.
New $2 billion plant to package Apple microchips manufactured in Arizona
Goodyear QT Shooting. An orange car being towed away from a gas pump. A truck and a police SUV...
Man dead after shooting at Goodyear QuikTrip
A mangled up green car could be seen in the front yard of a nearby home.
Deadly crash closes major Peoria/Sun City intersection; 1 other hospitalized

Latest News

Religious institutions in Arizona that have increased security since violence erupted in the...
U.S. Dept of Homeland Security advising religious groups to improve security at churches, temples and mosques
The state's education department suggests that laws should be updated to allow retired law...
Arizona education dept. suggests retired law enforcement as school resource officers
From butterhead lettuce, basil, rosemary, and mint, Homer Farms offers a wide variety of leafy...
Phoenix farmers reusing ASU food waste to grow indoor crops
A hot air balloon made a hard landing in a north Phoenix neighborhood Thursday morning.
Hot air balloon makes hard landing in north Phoenix neighborhood
The pilot was trying to land in a nearby field when the breeze pushed it toward a neighborhood.
Hot air balloon makes hard landing in north Phoenix