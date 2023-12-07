Yuma County nonprofit helps prevent migrant releases in Arizona

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Regional Center for Border Health in Yuma County continues to be instrumental in preventing migrant street releases across the southern border. The nonprofit has even helped take in busloads of migrants from Tucson and Lukeville.

Nearly 500 migrants pass through the center each day. Amanda Aguirre, the center’s president and CEO, said they handle all the logistics to get them to their sponsors in the U.S.

“The Border Patrol gets a lot from Lukeville. Those are the ones getting released to us because they’re helping decompress that area, but also when they were taking people to the nonprofit, they were asking us for support with one or two buses a day,” Aguirre said.

With no end in sight for the Lukeville closing, concern is growing for Yuma officials. “Right now, we’re well within the capacity of our area,” said Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls. “If it gets to the point that they’re so overwhelmed there and they start overwhelming us, that would be a concern.”

A potential migrant surge in Yuma isn’t uncharted territory for the center, but Aguirre said they’re preparing now for any impacts this could bring. “We have an emergency response plan that we can escalate to a high level four,” she explained. “And that was one of the past levels we’ve had with about 17, 18 buses a day, when we had the previous surge and that’s close to 900 people we can handle,” she said.

Aguirre said they’ll remain alert, but they’re hoping it doesn’t get to that point.

