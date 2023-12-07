Worker on phone handling food, improperly stored meats among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Dec. 6, 2023:
Yogi’s Grill - 1245 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler
3 violations
- Sushi chef did not wash hands
- Tempura batter not stored cold enough
- Mixed vegetables not kept hot enough
O.H.S.O Brewery, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport - 6033 S. Sossaman Rd., Mesa
3 violations
- Employee handling hamburger with bare hands
- No paper towels at hand wash sink
- Raw chicken stored above deli meats
Pop Pot & Tea - 2015 N. Dobson Rd., Chandler
3 violations
- Tray of raw meats stored on top of prep table
- Beef broth on stove not kept hot enough
- Strainer sitting in hand wash sink
Cornish Pasty Co. - 1941 W. Guadalupe Rd., Mesa
3 violations
- Pastrami and Stuffing kept past discard dates
- Butter out of temperature
- Employee on phone handling food
Il Capa Pizzeria - 7366 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale
4 violations
- Food debris throughout establishment
- Tomato sauce not date marked
- Employee using basil with bare hands
- Cheeses not kept cold enough
Restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
|Pullano’s Pizza
|13848 N. 51st Ave., Glendale
|Scottsdale House
|4800 N. 68th St., Scottsdale
|Desert Flame
|11145 E Apache Trail, Apache Junction
|Jordan’s Mexican Food
|6247 N. 7th St., Phoenix
|Haagen Dazs
|2180 E. Williams Field Rd., Gilbert
|Don Juan’s Mexican Grill
|7013 N. 58th Ave., Glendale
