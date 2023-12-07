Worker on phone handling food, improperly stored meats among violations at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Dec. 6, 2023:

Yogi’s Grill - 1245 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler

3 violations

Sushi chef did not wash hands

Tempura batter not stored cold enough

Mixed vegetables not kept hot enough

O.H.S.O Brewery, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport - 6033 S. Sossaman Rd., Mesa

3 violations

Employee handling hamburger with bare hands

No paper towels at hand wash sink

Raw chicken stored above deli meats

Pop Pot & Tea - 2015 N. Dobson Rd., Chandler

3 violations

Tray of raw meats stored on top of prep table

Beef broth on stove not kept hot enough

Strainer sitting in hand wash sink

Cornish Pasty Co. - 1941 W. Guadalupe Rd., Mesa

3 violations

Pastrami and Stuffing kept past discard dates

Butter out of temperature

Employee on phone handling food

Il Capa Pizzeria - 7366 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale

4 violations

Food debris throughout establishment

Tomato sauce not date marked

Employee using basil with bare hands

Cheeses not kept cold enough

Restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Pullano’s Pizza 13848 N. 51st Ave., Glendale Scottsdale House 4800 N. 68th St., Scottsdale Desert Flame 11145 E Apache Trail, Apache Junction Jordan’s Mexican Food 6247 N. 7th St., Phoenix Haagen Dazs 2180 E. Williams Field Rd., Gilbert Don Juan’s Mexican Grill 7013 N. 58th Ave., Glendale

