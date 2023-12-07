Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Worker on phone handling food, improperly stored meats among violations at Phoenix area restaurants

Eateries in Chandler, Mesa and Scottsdale didn't make the grade in this week's Dirty Dining report.
By Jason Barry
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:37 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Dec. 6, 2023:

Yogi’s Grill - 1245 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler

3 violations

  • Sushi chef did not wash hands
  • Tempura batter not stored cold enough
  • Mixed vegetables not kept hot enough

O.H.S.O Brewery, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport - 6033 S. Sossaman Rd., Mesa

3 violations

  • Employee handling hamburger with bare hands
  • No paper towels at hand wash sink
  • Raw chicken stored above deli meats

Pop Pot & Tea - 2015 N. Dobson Rd., Chandler

3 violations

  • Tray of raw meats stored on top of prep table
  • Beef broth on stove not kept hot enough
  • Strainer sitting in hand wash sink

Cornish Pasty Co. - 1941 W. Guadalupe Rd., Mesa

3 violations

  • Pastrami and Stuffing kept past discard dates
  • Butter out of temperature
  • Employee on phone handling food

Il Capa Pizzeria - 7366 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale

4 violations

  • Food debris throughout establishment
  • Tomato sauce not date marked
  • Employee using basil with bare hands
  • Cheeses not kept cold enough
List of restaurants with a perfect health inspection score make the Dirty Dining "Dean's List."
List of restaurants with a perfect health inspection score make the Dirty Dining "Dean's List."(azfamily)

Restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Pullano’s Pizza13848 N. 51st Ave., Glendale
Scottsdale House4800 N. 68th St., Scottsdale
Desert Flame11145 E Apache Trail, Apache Junction
Jordan’s Mexican Food6247 N. 7th St., Phoenix
Haagen Dazs2180 E. Williams Field Rd., Gilbert
Don Juan’s Mexican Grill7013 N. 58th Ave., Glendale

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
File photo of TSMC semiconductor manufacturing site in North Phoenix.
New $2 billion plant to package Apple microchips manufactured in Arizona
Goodyear QT Shooting. An orange car being towed away from a gas pump. A truck and a police SUV...
Man dead after shooting at Goodyear QuikTrip
A mangled up green car could be seen in the front yard of a nearby home.
Deadly crash closes major Peoria/Sun City intersection; 1 other hospitalized

Latest News

Eateries in Chandler, Mesa and Scottsdale didn't make the grade in this week's Dirty Dining...
Food not stored at correct temps among Phoenix area restaurant violations
In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
Mexican National Guard rolling into Sasabe, Mexico driving Humvees and pickup trucks. Soldiers...
EXCLUSIVE: War between drug cartels forcing residents of Mexican border town to flee into Arizona
Before the fighting started, the Sonora town of Sasabe, Mexico was home to about 2500 people....
Rival gang violence forcing families to flee Mexican border town