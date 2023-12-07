Your Life
UPS trying new ways to protect packages this holiday season

'Porch Pirates' have become such a big problem that delivery services like UPS are changing how they do business.(azfamily)
By Michael Raimondi
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s the season for thieves to target holiday packages dropped off at your home. While people are excited to get gifts for loved ones, others are looking to steal the goods.

More than 100-million packages were stolen in the past year in the United States.

It’s become such a big problem delivery services are changing how they do business. Packages delivered to homes across the country are being stolen more and more each year.

“People just continue to do it because they get away with it,” Austin Miller said. “I wonder how much money they’ve made off of this.”

Miller has had multiple packages stolen from his Phoenix home. He said most recently, a $600 Christmas gift for his parents was taken from his front porch.

Across the country, porch pirates are stealing holiday gifts, but On Your Side has tips on how you can keep your online purchases safe.

“It just felt a lot more violating that he went through that step to go and come and bring something to over up the camera,” he said. “It almost felt so targeted where I was like has he walked past our unit before?”

Miller is one of millions of people who thieves have hit. A recent survey showed more than 75% of Americans had a package stolen in the last year.

Now, as UPS heads into their busiest season, they’re trying new ways to protect your deliveries.

“If I do see somebody following me, I’m going to stop pull over and let my management team know,” UPS Driver Jeremy Giles said. “Most of these porch pirates are driving around looking for opportunity from all the vendors that are delivering.”

Giles says he is trained to put packages in places out of sight from the street so others cannot see them. But depending on the company bringing the items, that may not always happen. If it’s in sight, it can be easier for thieves to steal.

UPS just rolled out a new app and website called UPS My Choice.

You can use it to track your packages, but you can also receive alerts about shipments. You can even change the delivery date or location if you know you will not be home when something is delivered. UPS hopes the new app will prevent people from stealing others’ packages.

