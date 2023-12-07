University of Arizona proposing changes to save millions, plan to ABOR due in 11 days

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The University of Arizona is proposing big changes to combat its financial crisis.

The Faculty Senate met earlier this week to discuss concerns about the university’s financial position.

The university is required to give a plan of what it may do to combat the deficit to the Arizona Board of Regents by Dec. 15.

One solution – cutting back on merit-based scholarships, and using those available funds for different purposes.

Need-based scholarships will not be impacted.

“To leverage ongoing projects and activities that have been piloted or are beginning and underway, to counteract the effect of scaling back merit-based discounting,” said Gary Rhoades, the interim department head of the educational policy studies and practice department.

The athletics department may see the biggest change of all.

University of Arizona President Dr. Robert C. Robbins announced that UA athletics may lay off staff and raise season ticket prices.

“If you have season tickets in basketball or football, it’s going to cost you 25 percent more,” said Robbins. “I don’t think that’s enough because if we look at our peers, we are 30 years behind in increasing prices.”

Some, however, believe athletics is what brings in most of the university’s cash.

Roger Neuhaus used to be the senior vice president of the University of Arizona Foundation, the non-profit that raises money for the school.

Noting key hires like Tommy Lloyd and Jedd Fisch, Neuhaus said sports is what keeps the money coming.

“Although people are disenchanted about some of the financial management, we shouldn’t lose sight that we got some of the best coaches in our sports in the country, and those are the sports that bring in all the money,” Neuhaus said.

