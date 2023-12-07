Transparency concerns of Phoenix Police after two recent in-custody deaths

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two recent in-custody deaths with Phoenix PD have family members and other police experts calling for transparency and questioning how the deaths have been handled. One family is demanding to see the police report and video to understand what went wrong. In the other case, Phoenix Police admitted a breakdown in communication led to confusion. Cassidy Stigler and Benjamin Austin both died after arrests in the last three months.

Tuesday, there was a rally cry outside headquarters in Stigler’s case, and in Austin’s, an apparent lack of transparency. “They’re looking at you for transparency. What is this? This is a missed opportunity to be transparent,” said Stan Kephart. Kephart is a former chief of police in Arizona and very familiar with in-custody death investigations.

On Nov. 29, Benjamin Austin was arrested and brought to PD headquarters for questioning. Police said he suffered a medical episode, was taken to the hospital, and died the next day.

This was not reported at the time, and only after Arizona’s Family asked about this case on Monday did they release any details, but said it could take up to two weeks to release the video and more information.

Kephart said this should have all been disclosed as soon as the department knew about the death. “If indeed there was a reason to withhold information because it was open and ongoing, then damnit say it, say it,” said Kephart. “Denying or not telling the press that you have an in-custody death is the worst thing you can do. It’s inviting suspicion to what you’re already under a decree for.” He’s referring to the feds, as Phoenix PD is already the focus of a DOJ investigation into the use of force, training, and policies.

We asked Phoenix PD Tuesday for an interview about the delay in informing the public. We were eventually told upper management was busy and forgot to tell the public affairs bureau about it until this week - a breakdown in communication.

Austin’s case isn’t the only one that’s being questioned; family and advocates stood outside PD headquarters Tuesday demanding answers in the in-custody death of Cassidy Stigler.

“What her mother found out over Facetime was that maybe she died on the 8th and maybe she died on the 9th,” said Jarrett Maupin, an advocate helping the Stigler family.

On Sept. 8, Stigler was arrested and showed signs of medical distress, needing Narcan. Once she was released from the hospital and booked on multiple charges, she was later found unresponsive at the detention center and then pronounced dead.

Maupin said they’ve been asking for months for information after seeing what they claim are injuries to Stigler’s body. “For God’s sake, give us the video and report, and let us look at the facts and come to our own conclusions and decisions,” said Maupin.

MCSO is now investigating Stigler’s death but told us the cause of death is pending the medical examiner and autopsy report, and the case is an open investigation.

We asked Phoenix Police what happened that caused upper management to forget to tell the public information office about an in-custody death, but we never got a response back on that.

Phoenix police claim they are being transparent. They say Benjamin Austin’s case is considered a “critical incident,” and per their department’s transparency protocol, they have 14 days to release more details and video they have.

