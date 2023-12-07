Your Life
Slow down: Phoenix councilmembers approve slower speed limits in these 12 areas

File photo of a speed limit sign in the CIty of Phoenix
File photo of a speed limit sign in the CIty of Phoenix(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While state officials might have recently approved a faster speed limit along a heavily traveled portion of Interstate 17 in metro Phoenix, city officials are telling drivers to slow down by approving a dozen speed limit changes at Wednesday night’s council meeting.

Phoenix council members voted to approve all recommended speed limit changes in 12 areas throughout the city. Officials say the changes were made to improve safety and keep drivers at a consistent speed throughout busy corridors.

Traffic safety is top of mind for councilmembers. Earlier this year, Arizona’s Family reported that the city was also considering additional speed limit changes as Phoenix continues to rank among one of the worst cities for traffic fatalities. In October, Phoenix also proposed bringing back red light cameras to about a dozen of the most dangerous intersections.

List of speed limit changes approved in December 2023

Reduced from 35 mph to 30 mph:

  • Central Avenue - Liberty Lane to Chandler Boulevard
  • Liberty Lane - 17th Avenue to Central Avenue
  • Hatcher Road, 19th Avenue to Central Avenue
  • Osborn Road - 19th Avenue to 7th Avenue
  • 12th Street, Indian School Road to Mountain View Road
  • 24th Street, South Mountain Road to Baseline Road
  • 43rd Avenue, Olney Avenue to Dobbins Road

Reduced from 45 mph to 40 mph:

  • Lincoln Drive - Ocotillo Road to 32nd Street
  • 19th Avenue, Dobbins Road to Southern Avenue
  • 24th Street, Montebello Avenue to Lincoln Drive
  • 32nd Street, Arizona Canal to Lincoln Drive

Reduced from 50 mph to 45 mph:

  • McDowell Road, 52nd Street to Galvin Parkway

