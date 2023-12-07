Queen Creek community calls for action to end teen violence

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - The community of Queen Creek is still reeling from the unsolved death of Preston Lord around Halloween. They came together Wednesday night for an emotional Town Council meeting.

Dozens of people showed up wearing orange, which was Lord’s favorite color. The council members also matched the public.

The meeting started at 6:30 p.m., and the conversation about Lord, who was brutally beaten after a house party in October that led to his death days later in a hospital, went on for about 30 minutes.

The Mayor condemned the violence and had a moment of silence before praying in honor of Lord’s memory. The public comment was pushed ahead of the agenda items.

Two people addressed the council, wanting the growing violence among teenagers in Queen Creek and surrounding communities to end.

“I’m here to seek partnership with our local government and leadership in finding solutions to mitigate the risk of this continued behavior in the aftermath of said tragedies, actionable requests to aid in a current and future thriving collaborative community,” said Cassandra Erwin, a Queen Creek resident.

Other parents Arizona’s Family spoke with said they worry for their children’s safety because no arrests have been made in Lord’s death. They wonder why it’s taking so long, while it only took a few days for Casa Grande police to arrest nine people in the death of 17-year-old Hailey Stephens.

“I’m a little frustrated on how (much time) it’s taking to have some answers on what’s going on. I’m a little concerned with my daughters going out at night, and I would like them to feel safe again,” said a parent.

The Queen Creek Police Chief, Randy Brice, said the department is working tirelessly to get an arrest and a conviction. It’s what he’s said before, and as Arizona’s Family has reported, what the Lord family also wants.

The Chief said he’s gotten requests from the community for a timeline on when an arrest could be made. He explained several factors are playing a role in the investigation and added that the department is waiting on the medical examiner’s report.

He said he would let the community know when an arrest was made.

