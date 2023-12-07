Phoenix voices concerns over Peoria’s plans for a municipal airport

PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - Peoria is looking to take flight and join the other valley cities that benefit from having a local airport.

“It’s probably needed. The area is growing so much, a lot of people going in and out, so I think it’s a good idea,” said Darryle Jenkins, who owns a few businesses in the northwest valley.

The city is still in the early stages but has released some details of what directions they would like the project to go, such as calling it an airpark instead of an airport. There’s no location set in stone, but the city is looking in northern Peoria, where there isn’t a lot of development. In this area is the now-closed Pleasant Valley airport. Today, the area is mostly flat land, but remnants of the runway remain.

Peoria says it wants the air park to be modeled off of Scottsdale’s airport, which focuses on private and business flights, something 12-year business owner Jenkins said is missing from their area of the valley. “I’m in the process of buying my own plane so I could use that airport. I think it would be a good idea.”

Officials said the Phoenix Aviation Department filed a complaint against Tempe over the proposed apartments and homes directly under Sky Harbor’s flight path.

Not everyone is thrilled with Peoria’s ambitions to join the aviation club.

The city of Phoenix’s aviation department listed concerns about Peoria’s plan in a letter to Peoria’s assistant city manager. The first concern was that airspace around the Phoenix metro area is already busy, with over 2 million takeoffs and landings yearly through commercial, business, general aviation, flight training and military purposes.

The next concern is with its potential location. If they did go with the Pleasant Valley airport, it is only 11 miles northwest of the Phoenix-owned Deer Valley airport and 17 miles from Luke Air Force Base in Glendale.

Peoria says its plans are still in the beginning stages, and it’s too early to have an official stance on the project. Phoenix city leaders suggested they should be involved in all of Peoria’s studies to get their concerns addressed.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.