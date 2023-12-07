Phoenix is one step closer to bringing back Amtrak service

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Amtrak train line connecting Phoenix to Tucson is closer to becoming a reality after ADOT got some new federal funding this week.

While Tucson currently has an Amtrak station, it’s been almost 30 years since Phoenix had Amtrak service.

“It’s about time!” Representative Greg Stanton (D-District 4), who pushed to secure the funding, said. “We need to get this done.”

Working in Washington, D.C., Stanton is no stranger to riding the Amtrak train.

“When I need to travel to New York for example, it is a really wonderful way to travel,” he said. “Very efficient.”

Amtrak service in Phoenix was discontinued in 1996. The closest Amtrak stop is in Maricopa, about 40 miles south of downtown Phoenix. While there is still no location or timeline to complete the new Phoenix Amtrak station (or stations), Stanton says the $500,000 provided to ADOT and 3.5 million dollars of previously existing state funding will help with more detailed research on the next steps.

“This is exactly why we were able to secure these important resources is to keep this project going,” he said. “We can’t let it lose momentum. Once we have the appropriate studies done, then we will apply for more resources successfully from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”

Amtrak has applied for $176 million in Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) funding to improve its long-distance network.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego hopes the upcoming research shows a future Amtrak stop is needed in downtown Phoenix and by Sky Harbor Airport.

“We know that people come from Southern Arizona to fly out of Sky Harbor Airport,” Gallego said. “Many of those people would prefer not to pay to park a car, so rail would be a wonderful amenity for them.”

Gallego and Stanton say it’s crucial that they see many different types of business and political leaders across the state in favor of this move.

“I think most of us are probably more excited taking cars off the freeway between Tucson and Phoenix. But the benefits really extend beyond that,” Gallego said. “It would also better help connect our entire state for tourism.”

“Of course it is good for our environment,” Stanton added. “Of course it will have a positive impact on the issues of climate change, which are really important in Arizona.”

