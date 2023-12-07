Phoenix gas station renamed to ‘Jerry’s Filling Station’ in honor of long-time attendant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New signs are about to appear at the gas station at the corner of 40th street and Camelback in Phoenix. The Sinclair station has been operating at this busy intersection since 1969. Attendant Jerry Howard has been working there almost as long.

“When I came to work here, I had a following as a local paper boy,” said Howard. “Next thing you know, the guy who owned this place had the local paper boy AND all his customers from that whole neighborhood.”

Jerry’s customer base grew as the demand for full-service gas stations declined. People come to see Jerry, enjoying that little bit of extra customer service.

“You go out, ask them what you can do for them,” said Howard. “Check their tire pressure and oil, get them some clean windows. Give them good service. That’s what it’s all about.”

Jerry started the job at age 17 and has worked the pumps for 45 years. In those five decades, he’s served some famous faces, including Barry Goldwater, Glen Campbell, and Paul Harvey. He says his customers have included professional athletes, rock stars and politicians. Jerry calls his regular customers ‘family.’

“They’re like a tight-knit family,” said Howard. “And you treat them like family.”

To honor Jerry, the owners of this Sinclair station will soon change the name to “Jerry’s Filling Station.”

The new signs haven’t gone up yet, but a new clapboard sign on the corner says, “Honk if you love Jerry!” The already bustling intersection has been noticeably louder since the sign went up. Jerry hears the honks and smiles.

“Well I hear a lot of honks,” said Howard. “People waving out the window. I try to wave back.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.