Phoenix farmers reusing ASU food waste to grow indoor crops

Forget farm to table. Homer Farms is growing hundreds of crops indoors using new environmentally friendly ways to grow produce.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:45 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Forget farm to table. Homer Farms is completely ditching the farm and growing hundreds of crops indoors.

Known as verticle farming, these crops can grow with artificial light, water, and fertilizer. “The environment is 100% controlled, so we have to make sure everything is dialed in every day. Making sure the humidity is not too high, the temperature is good, that we got a circulation of air,” said Chris Beben, operations manager at Homer Farms.

From butterhead lettuce, basil, rosemary, and mint, Homer Farms offers a wide variety of leafy greens. Co-founded by Zhihao Chen and Chad Geelhood, the ultimate goal is to find a more reliable and sustainable way to farm. “There are no pesticides used. No herbicides. We are not beholding to the weather at all, Geelhood said. Not only that, the farm also uses fertilizer made from organic waste. " We have a system set up on the ASU campus to process on-campus food waste from their dining hall, from their sports football games, and from some of their public events,” Chen said.

So far, the farm currently distributes its products across the valley in hopes that their small changes can have a big impact. “We can save up to 30 million gallons of fresh water for Arizona every year when we reach 100% production capacity,” Chen said. If you’re interested in learning more about Homer Farms or want to purchase their produce, click/tap here.

