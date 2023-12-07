Phoenix City Council approves $5M settlement in police use-of-force case

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix City Council has voted to approve a $5 million settlement in a police incident that left a man wounded nearly four years ago.

In January 2020, Phoenix police and ATF agents were investigating an armed robbery and attempted murder when they spotted someone who reportedly matched the description of one of the suspects. When taking him into custody, police reports indicate that then-19-year-old Dion Humphrey was shot by at least one rubber bullet and tackled to the ground. Investigators later said they had been looking for his older half-brother and that the two “are very similar in appearance.” The case of mistaken identity sent Humphrey to the hospital for weeks, partly because of several existing medical conditions.

The family vehemently denied the police department’s explanation, saying the agency “released a flurry of lies about Dion,” who they describe as “a sickly child with delayed physical and mental development, [as] the result of his struggle with sickle cell [anemia]. The family also said Dion looks nothing like his “estranged” half brother and was simply walking home after dropping his sisters off at school when he was “racially profiled” by police.

In June 2020, the family filed an $11.5 million notice of claim against the city of Phoenix, saying that Humphrey nearly died from the ordeal. More than three years later, the city council approved the $5 million settlement during Wednesday’s regularly scheduled meeting.

The move comes as the two-year Department of Justice investigation into the Phoenix Police Dept. is wrapping up, with a report expected at any time. The DOJ began investigating the department in 2021 following allegations of excessive force, discriminatory police, retaliation against protestors and violations of how officers treat those with behavioral health and people experiencing homelessness.

The city approved a $5.5 million settlement for the family of Ali Osman last month, who sued the city for excessive force after Osman was shot and killed by officers in September 2022.

