Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Paradise Valley Unified considers closing 4 schools amid declining enrollment

FILE PHOTO -- Paradise Valley Unified School District Board meeting held in late 2022.
FILE PHOTO -- Paradise Valley Unified School District Board meeting held in late 2022.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:45 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Big changes could be coming to one of the Valley’s most prominent public school systems. On Tuesday, the Paradise Valley Unified School District’s School Closure and Boundary Review Committee recommended closing four schools amid changing demographics and decreased district-side enrollment.

The recommended closures include Hidden Hills Elementary, Sunset Canyon Elementary, Desert Springs Preparatory and Vista Verde Middle School. Officials estimate that closing the campuses could save the district approximately $600,000 per school.

Why the closures?

In June, Arizona’s Family reported that the district had lost about 5,000 students in the past 10 years and is projected to lose another 1,400. About eight schools had fewer than 400 students enrolled.

“Times have definitely changed. We have seen in the last 20-25 years school choice, so we are no longer the only educational provider in town,” Superintendent Dr. Troy Bales told Arizona’s Family at the time.

Several factors were in consideration before recommending these specific closures, board members explained. Some of those included keeping a neighborhood together, transportation accessibility, open enrollment trends, and safe routes to school.

What’s next?

The school district says the district governing board will vote on whether to continue the conversion. If approved, four public forums will happen in January in addition to a district public hearing later that month. Click/tap here for more information.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
File photo of TSMC semiconductor manufacturing site in North Phoenix.
New $2 billion plant to package Apple microchips manufactured in Arizona
Goodyear QT Shooting. An orange car being towed away from a gas pump. A truck and a police SUV...
Man dead after shooting at Goodyear QuikTrip
A mangled up green car could be seen in the front yard of a nearby home.
Deadly crash closes major Peoria/Sun City intersection; 1 other hospitalized

Latest News

Vallow faces charges related to the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in addition...
Lori Vallow arraigned on murder charges in Phoenix
Lori Vallow Daybell leaves a Maricopa County, Arizona courtroom on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023...
Lori Vallow arraigned in Arizona on murder charges
The crash appears to involved a black SUV which struck a pole.
North Phoenix crash leaves 4 critically hurt, including young child
File photo of a speed limit sign in the CIty of Phoenix
Slow down: Phoenix councilmembers approve slower speed limits in these 12 areas