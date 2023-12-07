Paradise Valley Unified considers closing 4 schools amid declining enrollment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Big changes could be coming to one of the Valley’s most prominent public school systems. On Tuesday, the Paradise Valley Unified School District’s School Closure and Boundary Review Committee recommended closing four schools amid changing demographics and decreased district-side enrollment.

The recommended closures include Hidden Hills Elementary, Sunset Canyon Elementary, Desert Springs Preparatory and Vista Verde Middle School. Officials estimate that closing the campuses could save the district approximately $600,000 per school.

Why the closures?

In June, Arizona’s Family reported that the district had lost about 5,000 students in the past 10 years and is projected to lose another 1,400. About eight schools had fewer than 400 students enrolled.

“Times have definitely changed. We have seen in the last 20-25 years school choice, so we are no longer the only educational provider in town,” Superintendent Dr. Troy Bales told Arizona’s Family at the time.

Several factors were in consideration before recommending these specific closures, board members explained. Some of those included keeping a neighborhood together, transportation accessibility, open enrollment trends, and safe routes to school.

What’s next?

The school district says the district governing board will vote on whether to continue the conversion. If approved, four public forums will happen in January in addition to a district public hearing later that month. Click/tap here for more information.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.