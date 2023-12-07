Your Life
North Phoenix crash leaves 4 critically hurt, including young child

The crash appears to involved a black SUV which struck a pole.
The crash appears to involved a black SUV which struck a pole.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:03 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four people are in critical condition including a young child after a multi-car crash in north Phoenix early Thursday afternoon.

Authorities responded to reports of a serious crash just after 12 p.m. near Tatum Boulevard and Thunderbird Road. While details are limited, firefighters confirmed that the crash left a man, two women, and a young child in critical condition. Phoenix police detectives are responding to investigate and no other information was immediately released.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area during the investigation. Click/tap here for First Alert Traffic map.

