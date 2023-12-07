Monthly eviction filings in Maricopa County dip lower, but yearly numbers are still highest since 2008

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monthly eviction filings have dipped to their lowest number since May, according to figures released by Maricopa County Justice Courts. The courts reported 6,656 cases filed by landlords in justice courts in November 2023.

While the monthly numbers fell, Presiding Justice of the Peace Anna Huberman said that it is a typical decline.

“Our data over more than 20 years shows that we see fewer of these cases as the holidays approach. November falls a little, December and January seem to level off, and then there is another drop in February before filings start to pick up again,” Huberman said.

The November number, while a decrease from previous months, is higher than a typical November when approximately 5,500 cases are filed.

With one month remaining in the year, 76,130 cases have been filed in Maricopa County Justice Courts, marking the highest number since 2008 when 79,764 cases were filed.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.