Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Monthly eviction filings in Maricopa County dip lower, but yearly numbers are still highest since 2008

The courts reported 6,656 cases filed by landlords in justice courts in November 2023.
The courts reported 6,656 cases filed by landlords in justice courts in November 2023.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:05 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Monthly eviction filings have dipped to their lowest number since May, according to figures released by Maricopa County Justice Courts. The courts reported 6,656 cases filed by landlords in justice courts in November 2023.

While the monthly numbers fell, Presiding Justice of the Peace Anna Huberman said that it is a typical decline.

“Our data over more than 20 years shows that we see fewer of these cases as the holidays approach. November falls a little, December and January seem to level off, and then there is another drop in February before filings start to pick up again,” Huberman said.

The November number, while a decrease from previous months, is higher than a typical November when approximately 5,500 cases are filed.

With one month remaining in the year, 76,130 cases have been filed in Maricopa County Justice Courts, marking the highest number since 2008 when 79,764 cases were filed.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
File photo of TSMC semiconductor manufacturing site in North Phoenix.
New $2 billion plant to package Apple microchips manufactured in Arizona
Goodyear QT Shooting. An orange car being towed away from a gas pump. A truck and a police SUV...
Man dead after shooting at Goodyear QuikTrip
A mangled up green car could be seen in the front yard of a nearby home.
Deadly crash closes major Peoria/Sun City intersection; 1 other hospitalized

Latest News

A hot air balloon made a hard landing in a north Phoenix neighborhood Thursday morning.
Hot air balloon makes hard landing in north Phoenix neighborhood
Phoenix fire officials say nine people were on board, but no one was hurt in the incident that...
Hot air balloon makes hard landing in north Phoenix
The five-story luxury hotel is located at 44th Street and Camelback Road.
Global Ambassador hotel opens in east Phoenix
Businesses in the Mexican town that lies an hour from the border are now struggling amid the...
How the Lukeville closure impacts Rocky Point business owners