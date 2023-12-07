Your Life
Migrants seeking asylum camp out at San Luis Port of Entry

By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN LUIS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) As the San Luis Port of Entry continues to see some impacts from the Lukeville border closure, concern is growing for the groups of migrants camped out along the border fence hoping to get into the U.S.

Applying for asylum at a port of entry is one of the routes some migrants choose to take, but it’s a long process. Some migrants camped out at the San Luis Port of Entry say they have been there for nearly two months, waiting for their asylum case to be heard.

Kevin, a migrant from Oaxaca, said he was hopeful he would get called soon. “Hope is the last thing that dies, it’s all we have,” he said, adding that it’s been tough living in a tent but that going home is not an option.

There are nearly 200 families waiting for their asylum appointment. A big reason for the delays is that the San Luis Port of Entry is not a CBP One facility, which is an online portal that’s supposed to streamline the application process for asylum seekers. The port’s main capabilities do not include processing migrants, and asylum cases are only heard based on availability and staffing.

A migrant from Jalisco, who didn’t want to appear on camera, said they’re hearing rumors that migrants at the Lukeville port of entry could be heading down to San Luis. “It worries us that more migrants could be coming. We already have an order here. When new people come, they don’t respect the line that we already have established. It creates chaos,” she said.

The growing encampment is also a concern among the Yuma County Board of Supervisors. Supervisor Tony Reyes said the migrant encampment is a safety concern and a disruption to the thousands of people who need to cross through the port every day.

“The waiting should be done in a facility or someplace where it’s more organized, so they actually call people based on their number where they are instead of lining up,” he said. He also said they need more help from Gov. Katie Hobbs, along with more coordination with Mexican officials.

