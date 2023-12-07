Lori Vallow to be arraigned in Arizona on murder charge

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - “Doomsday” plot mom Lori Vallow is expected to be arraigned in a Maricopa County courtroom on Thursday after being extradited from an Idaho prison.

A hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. for Vallow to be arraigned on charges related to the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow in addition to conspiring to kill her niece’s ex-husband.

Vallow was indicted 2021 and in 2022 by a Maricopa County grand jury. Prosecutors say she conspired with her brother, Alex Cox, to murder her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in July 2019. Cox claimed self-defense at the time, but investigators believe Lori Vallow had Charles Vallow killed so she could marry Chad Daybell and get $1 million in life insurance money. She’s also accused of scheming to kill her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux, in October 2019. Gilbert police say Cox shot at Boudreaux but missed. Cox died a month later of natural causes.

