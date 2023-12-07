Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Lori Vallow to be arraigned in Arizona on murder charge

Hearing set for 8:30 a.m. - Arizona’s Family will livestream on this page,
Lori Vallow Daybell is wanted in Arizona to face charges of conspiring to kill her estranged...
Lori Vallow Daybell is wanted in Arizona to face charges of conspiring to kill her estranged husband and her niece’s ex-husband.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - “Doomsday” plot mom Lori Vallow is expected to be arraigned in a Maricopa County courtroom on Thursday after being extradited from an Idaho prison.

A hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. for Vallow to be arraigned on charges related to the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow in addition to conspiring to kill her niece’s ex-husband.

Vallow was indicted 2021 and in 2022 by a Maricopa County grand jury. Prosecutors say she conspired with her brother, Alex Cox, to murder her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in July 2019. Cox claimed self-defense at the time, but investigators believe Lori Vallow had Charles Vallow killed so she could marry Chad Daybell and get $1 million in life insurance money. She’s also accused of scheming to kill her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux, in October 2019. Gilbert police say Cox shot at Boudreaux but missed. Cox died a month later of natural causes.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
File photo of TSMC semiconductor manufacturing site in North Phoenix.
New $2 billion plant to package Apple microchips manufactured in Arizona
Goodyear QT Shooting. An orange car being towed away from a gas pump. A truck and a police SUV...
Man dead after shooting at Goodyear QuikTrip
A mangled up green car could be seen in the front yard of a nearby home.
Deadly crash closes major Peoria/Sun City intersection; 1 other hospitalized

Latest News

58-year-old Donald Day Jr. was arrested on December 1 in the small community of Heber...
Exclusive: Witness records FBI agents arresting Arizona man tied to Australia terror attack
Foreground shows a burned out car what remained from the 2022 standoff in Wieambilla. Pictured...
Northern Arizona man charged for inciting religious terror attack in Australia that killed two police officers
Vallow was extradited back to Arizona and booked into jail.
Lori Vallow extradited to Arizona, now booked into Maricopa County jail
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone spoke about the extradition of Lori Vallow, who is facing...
RAW: Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone speaks on extradition of Lori Vallow