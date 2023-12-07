Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

‘I wanted to help’: Girl donates toys to children’s hospital for 4th birthday in honor of sister

Right before Thanksgiving, the 4-year-old delivered the donations to the child life department at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. (Source: WWBT)
By Desiree Montilla and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:16 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Inside the Browell’s Chesterfield home, you can usually find Amelia Browell in her playroom with her favorite toys, including her Spiderman car.

Instead of making a wish list of toys for her 4th birthday, Amelia decided she wanted to grant wishes for all the kids being treated at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

“I wanted to help the babies and the kids,” Amelia told WWBT.

The donation was made for her big sister, Addy.

“This year, she was really adamant,” said Caroline Browell, Amelia’s mother. “She wanted to help the babies and the kids in the hospital that helped her big sister.”

In June 2021, Browell said Addy was diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumor called a paraganglioma.

Amelia's big sister, Addy, was diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumor called a...
Amelia's big sister, Addy, was diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumor called a paraganglioma in 2021.(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“They are hormone-producing tumors that create fight or flight hormones and just dump unregulated amounts of these hormones into your system, which make you very, very sick,” Browell said.

One month after Addy’s diagnosis, doctors removed the tumor and saved her life.

“She’s doing really great right now,” Browell said. “She is a sophomore in college and living her best life.”

A gift of life that Amelia is paying forward.

“She thinks the sun rises and sets on her big sister, so the fact that the hospital saved her sister’s life is a really big deal,” Browell added.

With help from friends, family, and coworkers, Amelia filled the front of her fireplace with dozens of items on the hospital’s wish list.

With help, Amelia Browell was able to fill the front of her fireplace with dozens of items on...
With help, Amelia Browell was able to fill the front of her fireplace with dozens of items on the hospital’s wish list.(Source;Caroline Browell | Caroline Browell)

Right before Thanksgiving, the 4-year-old delivered those donations to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU’s child life department.

“It was really just heartwarming and awesome to see so many people come together to help a cause that’s so close to our hearts,” Browell explained.

It’s an experience the mother hopes will inspire her kids to give back and do good for others.

“We want all of our kids to understand how important kindness and helping others is, and this is such a great way to introduce philanthropy at a young age,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
File photo of TSMC semiconductor manufacturing site in North Phoenix.
New $2 billion plant to package Apple microchips manufactured in Arizona
Goodyear QT Shooting. An orange car being towed away from a gas pump. A truck and a police SUV...
Man dead after shooting at Goodyear QuikTrip
A mangled up green car could be seen in the front yard of a nearby home.
Deadly crash closes major Peoria/Sun City intersection; 1 other hospitalized

Latest News

Vallow faces charges related to the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in addition...
Lori Vallow arraigned on murder charges in Phoenix
Leucistic alligators are the rarest genetic variation of the American alligator, according to...
Extremely rare leucistic alligator born at Gatorland
Lori Vallow Daybell leaves a Maricopa County, Arizona courtroom on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023...
Lori Vallow arraigned in Arizona on murder charges
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters during a stop at the Front Street Pub &...
Donald Trump returns to court as his defense expert asserts there’s no evidence of accounting fraud