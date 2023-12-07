How the Lukeville closure impacts Rocky Point business owners

PUERTO PEÑASCO, MX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s now day four of the closure at the Lukeville port of entry. Customs and Border Protection is diverting agents there to process an influx of migrants along the southern border.

While you can still drive to Rocky Point, known as “Arizona’s beach,” the detours through Nogales and San Luis add a few extra hours.

Some of the people who live and work in Rocky Point are already calling the small beach community a “ghost town.”

“Even though it’s a slow period, we do get rentals,” Howard Tolchinksy told Arizona’s Family this week. However the ongoing closure border crossing closure has meant mass cancellations through the holidays, even into February for some property owners. That includes Rich Mason, who lives in the Valley, and has owned rentals in Rocky Point since 2018.

“The concern is if this becomes an extended situation, it’s going to affect a lot of Americans,” Mason said. “It’ll start affecting Americans significantly as well, because a lot of the people who own condos down in Rocky Point, they have mortgages. And they rely on the income from the rentals to pay the mortgage, to pay the HOA.”

Rocky Point is a town that survives on tourism. The latest census data from 2020 shows about 62,000 people live there. By the end of October, about 1.7 million people had visited so far in 2023, according to the convention and visitor’s bureau.

“The locals are wonderful. We do a lot of charitable events down here. So it’s the best place to be,” Tolchinsky said. For him Rocky Point has been home for decades, where he makes a living off his 16 rental properties. Tourism aside, locals like him depend on going back and forth across the border.

“A lot of elderly people who live here cannot get their medication, including me. I have a doctor’s appointment tomorrow and I can’t get over there in Ajo,” he said. “I have to cancel my appointment because I can’t get there. And I’m not going to drive around 10 hours to do it.”

Tolchinsky feels like the Lukeville closure is worse than COVID-19 restrictions. “I believe it’s a political thing between the two Democrats and Republicans fighting about money. But they are picking on a small community that has nothing to do with their problem. Our problem is to stay alive and support people,” he said.

Christmas and New Year holidays tend to be big for the local economy, and Tolchinsky hopes everything is back to normal then.

“A lot of people here have no income, no money and rely on tourism,” he added. “So we need that support big time. We can’t have this go on for a couple more days or there will be no Rocky Point to come down and vacation.”

