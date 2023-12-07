Hot air balloon makes hard landing in north Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Emergency crews are on scene after a hot air balloon made a hard landing in a north Phoenix neighborhood.

The incident was reported just before 9 a.m. Thursday near 22nd Avenue and Dove Valley Road, just east of Interstate 17. Aerial video shows the balloon caught on a street light in the neighborhood and draped over a backyard wall.

Capt. Todd Keller with the Phoenix Fire Dept. says nine people were onboard and that no one was hurt. He says the pilot told firefighters that he tried to land in a safe place, but came down on a main road.

SRP also responded to shut off power to the street light, and the FAA has been notified.

