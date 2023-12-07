Global Ambassador hotel opens in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After nearly a decade, the Global Ambassador Hotel has finally opened its doors. The five-story luxury hotel is located at 44th Street and Camelback Road and will feature the largest rooftop bar in Arizona.

The hotel is owned by Sam Fox, a renowned restaurateur and author who owns many restaurants across the Valley including Flowerchild, Blanco, and Culinary Dropout. It features 141 rooms, a rooftop restaurant and lounge, a Parisian steakhouse, a poolside Mexican and Peruvian restaurant, a patisserie, a lobby bar, and a garden courtyard.

The hotel’s design and cuisine are inspired by various cultures and destinations around the world, such as France, Mexico, Peru, and the Mediterranean.

Nightly rates at Global Ambassador start from $650, and you can book your stay at globalambassadorhotel.com.

