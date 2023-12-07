Exclusive: Witness records FBI agents arresting Arizona man tied to Australia terror attack

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The FBI has arrested and charged an Arizona man for online comments that allegedly incited what police are calling a “religiously-motivated terrorist attack” in Australia in which six people died, including two police officers.

58-year-old Donald Day Jr. was arrested on December 1 in the small community of Heber Overgaard. Residents said it happened at the Chevron on Hwy 260 on the morning of December 1.

Usually, the town is quiet, with most of the buzz hitting during summer tourism.

However, that changed last Friday when people said about 20 FBI officers swarmed the gas station to arrest Day.

One woman, who did not want to be named, visited the gas station that morning with her friend. “I was playing on my phone and she opens the door and starts yelling at me, ‘don’t come in don’t come in,’’ she said. ‘She was so alarmed,”

At the time, she did not know what was going on, just that over a dozen FBI agents full-armed were arresting someone in her quiet town.

“I stopped and looked around and when I looked around I saw in excess it seemed at least 20 FBI agents in full gear, side arms, everything. It really shocked me because we’re kind of a small community.”

People throughout the community have shared that even if they weren’t at the scene, it still shook the community. Hannah Ballesteros has lived in the community for 21 years, her whole life, and said her family took precautionary measures after they heard about the incident.

“My dad was out of town for a hunting trip so my mom and I just made sure to lock all our doors like have all keys with us like ammunition and our guns like just in case,” Ballesteros said.

Day is in custody and appeared in an Arizona court on Tuesday. He faces a potential five-year prison sentence if convicted.

People in Heber Overgaard have returned to life as usual, but things do feel different after the incident. “Again it was very quiet, it was just a, we’re a very small town,” the woman said. “To this day I’m still shook up it’s in unnerving, it’s just in unnerving.”

