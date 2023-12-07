Deadly apartment fire under investigation in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead and several others are displaced after a late-night fire at a north Phoenix apartment complex.

Phoenix Fire officials tell Arizona’s Family that they responded to the blaze around 11 p.m. near 25th Avenue and Greenway Road.. When firefighters arrived, crews noticed heavy smoke and fire coming from the units. As they began to attack the blaze, they searched for victims still trapped inside and found one person dead. A second person was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition on an unrelated medical emergency.

Multiple units were damaged leaving many other displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

