Cooling trend begins in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Our unseasonably warm temperatures for early December are over. Phoenix set a new record for a daily high on Wednesday with a peak temperature of 84 degrees.

High pressure is shifting east of Arizona, which will allow temperatures to begin to come down, starting today. Look for Valley highs in the mid 70s today and low 70s tomorrow.

Two storm systems pushing by to our north today and tomorrow will bring breezy conditions to the high country but only slim chances for any precipitation in the Four Corners region. For most parts of the state, dry weather continues but the cool down will be noticeable.

Temperatures drop around 10 degrees between Thursday and Friday in the high country. The Valley will be in the upper 60s Saturday, with low 70s likely Sunday and to start next week.

