Cooler temperatures moving into Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a nice start to our morning, with a low of 53 degrees in Phoenix. That’s above our average low for this time of year, which is 46 degrees. Expect a high of 76 degrees this afternoon, which is eight degrees above average.

A ridge of high pressure that brought record heat earlier this week is moving east of us. That will be followed by a low-pressure system that will drop down just north of our state, bringing a few changes including cooler temperatures. We will also see stronger winds up in the mountains and off-and-on breezy conditions in the Valley for Friday.

Temperatures around the Valley this weekend will drop into the upper 60s, while lows will be in the mid-40s. Our average high this time of year is 67 degrees.

Next week should be nice with a few clouds and temps in the lower 70s.

