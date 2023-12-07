Your Life
Cooler temperatures moving into Arizona

AZFamily First Alert Weather 12 p.m. Update for Thursday, 12/7/23
By Paul Horton
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:36 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) It was a nice start to our morning, with a low of 53 degrees in Phoenix. That’s above our average low for this time of year, which is 46 degrees. Expect a high of 76 degrees this afternoon, which is eight degrees above average.

A ridge of high pressure that brought record heat earlier this week is moving east of us. That will be followed by a low-pressure system that will drop down just north of our state, bringing a few changes including cooler temperatures. We will also see stronger winds up in the mountains and off-and-on breezy conditions in the Valley for Friday.

Temperatures around the Valley this weekend will drop into the upper 60s, while lows will be in the mid-40s. Our average high this time of year is 67 degrees.

Next week should be nice with a few clouds and temps in the lower 70s.

