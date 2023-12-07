Catering company paid $651 in advance for Chandler birthday party and never showed

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Danielle Maddalozzo says it was a night to remember with dancing and singing, all to celebrate her husband’s recent 50th birthday. The celebration was in the couple’s backyard, and she says a lot of planning went into it. “I started really early. I sent out invites very early,” she said. “In fact, somebody even said, ‘for someone to be sending out invites this early, I knew this was a big deal.’”

She not only hired a DJ and bartender, but she also hired a caterer. “I was thinking of a taco bar spread where people could go up and just help themselves, you know, more banquet style,” Maddalozzo said.

Maddalozzo wound up hiring a company called Copper State Catering, which demanded to be paid in full upfront for a total of $651.50. “Did you feel a little uncomfortable paying everything up front?” On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. “A little bit,” she replied.

Still, she went ahead and sent all $651 electronically. However, when the big day came, Copper State Catering never showed up, leaving the entire party without food. “I was more anxious,” Maddalozzo recalled. “You know, I didn’t know what I was going to do.”

A day after the party, she disputed the $651.60 charge with her bank, which temporarily returned her money. But Maddalozzo says Copper State Catering claimed they actually did cater food at her party. As a result, she lost the dispute along with her $651, and the bank closed the case.

So, she contacted On Your Side. “I love it. I’ve seen you have been able to assist others get their money back,” she told Harper.

On Your Side did some digging and found that Maddalozzo isn’t the only victim. T.J. Miranda says he is, too, because his company is being mistakenly dragged into the drama, and he has absolutely nothing to do with it. Miranda owns a food catering company that unfortunately shares a similar name called Copper State Kitchen.“It’s scary,” he said, referencing the first time he got an angry call from a customer claiming he missed their event. “I mean, the first thing that came to my mind was, what, did I drop the ball? I mean, what’s going on?”

Miranda says he’s worked hard to make Copper State Kitchen a reputable catering service and he’s disappointed someone else is using a similar name as his business. In fact, he says he has taken more than a half dozen phone calls from people claiming they paid him, and he never showed up.

Miranda says the mix-up isn’t good for his successful business, and he sympathizes with people who lost money. “I feel bad for them. I can only imagine you have more than 60 people in your backyard and you think you have this company coming out to take care of you (with food) and they don’t show up,” he said. “I mean, right there, I can only imagine how they feel.”

As for Maddalozzo, she says losing $651 is not sitting well with her. “I feel that they (catering company) are blocking my calls. They don’t want to deal with me,” she said.

On Your Side tried contacting Copper State Catering, but we were unsuccessful. We also reached out to Maddalozzo’s bank and have asked them to re-open the case and to consider refunding her the money.

If there’s an update, we’ll let you know in a follow-up report.

