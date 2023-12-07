Your Life
Beyond the Green Screen Podcast: Christmas Angel lasts all year

Beyond the Green Screen Podcast: Christmas Angel Lasts All Year
Beyond the Green Screen Podcast: Christmas Angel Lasts All Year(Arizona's Family)
By Royal Norman
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:14 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lt. Colonel Ivan Wild and Marlene Klotz-Collins, the mother of Arizona’s Christmas Angel program, are guests. The program started in 1987 and is in it’s 37th year. 50,000 children who would not get presents for the holiday will because of the generosity of Arizonans.

Was that storm really the worst ever?: How many times have we heard that a storm was the worst ever, or the worst in a century, or the temperatures was the hottest ever? ASU meteorologist Randy Cerveny, who’s written a book on the myths of weather records, joins us to say don’t always believe those reports of the worst weather ever.

Growing veggies in the desert: Mesa master gardener Angela Judd says, yes, you can grow a garden in your backyard in Arizona, even if you want to start small. Get her tips on how to set up your garden, the easiest stuff to plant in November and December, and the best way to take care of your soil.

So you want to chase thunderstorms: Arizona storm chaser Mike Olbinski talks about how he got started chasing storms and how he has become one of the top storm chasers in the country. His work has been licensed around the world, and he’s really the person who made an Arizona dust storm and international sensation.

What’s in a Name?: The First Alert weather team discusses the pros and cons of what our podcast should be named. Join April Warnecke, Paul Horton, Sean McLaughlin, Holly Bock, Ian Schwartz, and Royal Norman as they present the premier podcast, “Beyond the Green Screen.”

