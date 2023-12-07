Your Life
Arizona law enforcement cracking down on impaired drivers through December

Phoenix-area agencies are cracking down on impaired driving.
By Alaina Kwan
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Throughout December, the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and local law enforcement agencies are partnering to combat impaired drivers this holiday season.

Over 60 agencies will have a heavy presence on the roads and highways, conducting DUI enforcement to stop impaired drivers and the consequences they may bring.

According to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, this is the deadliest time of year for Arizona when it comes to impaired drivers.

According to the data collected for 2022:

  • 35,000 traffic stops were made
  • Only 1,000 of those stops had sober designated drivers
  • 1,736 DUI arrests were made; of those DUI arrests, the average BAC was 0.156%

Director Jesse Torrez said there will be increased road checks, speed monitors, and DUI patrols, especially during the overnight hours on the weekends. However, he emphasized that the first line of defense starts with you and your decision-making.

“Have a plan; if you’re going to host a party, have a plan for folks to get home; if you’re going to go out and enjoy this holiday season and drink, just don’t drive; have a plan to get home.”

The governor’s office said it has seen the number of impaired drivers and arrests climb every year since the pandemic, and last year’s numbers were the highest it had seen since 2020.

Having experience knocking on doors and telling families their loved one won’t be coming home, Director Torrez urges Arizonans to be smart this holiday season. He also said if you’re out on the roadways and notice any reckless driving, to be a good witness and call 911.

“They’re not only saving that person’s life, but it’s a domino effect; that person can change the life of, you know, one to fifteen people, so you’re keeping someone possibly alive or from catastrophic injury.”

Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) trucks will be throughout the state, and every region and city has its own DUI enforcement plans under the statewide effort. DRE, alongside holiday enforcement troopers, deputies, and officers, will be patrolling from Thursdays to Mondays from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.

