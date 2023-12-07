Your Life
Arizona family raising awareness for MDA after son diagnosed with neuromuscular disorder

Meet 11-year-old Luke Lerman.
Meet 11-year-old Luke Lerman.(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- 11-year-old Luke Lerman can’t stop smiling when he talks about all the sports he plays.

“I’m playing basketball, soccer and baseball,” he said.

His parents are smiling, too, since they didn’t always know what would be possible for Luke.

“In the beginning, we were balling,” said Heather Lerman. “We didn’t know what this meant for our only child together. We didn’t know as he grew up what his future would look like.”

Heather and her husband Marcus first noticed something was “off” when Luke was 4 years old.

“We were walking from the beach to the car and he just plopped down on the ground and started crying because his legs hurt.” said Marcus. “And we were thinking, ‘okay, this is a little kid being tired, but obviously then things like that kept happening.”

On another trip not long after, Heather noticed Luke dragging his leg.

“And my brain just lit up with red flags. And I came flying out of there crying to my husband saying ‘something is wrong. We have to figure this out.”

Luke was diagnosed with Becker Muscular Dystrophy.

“I didn’t know anything about it,” said Marcus. “You start looking it up and you can see some pretty scary things about the spectrum of what to expect.”

The Lermans found hope and connection through the Muscular Dystrophy Association. MDA-funded research is producing treatments for neuromuscular diseases, including Becker Muscular Dystrophy.

Luke’s current treatment includes leg braces he wears each night to keep his tendons from further tightening. Doctors will keep a close eye on his heart as he gets older. The biggest challenge right now is progressive muscle weakness. He continues to play sports, but coaches know to give him frequent breaks.

Luke enjoyed the unique adaptive sports at MDA’s summer camp for the past two years, including horseback riding and archery.

“The bond that they have there is off the charts,” said Marcus.

“It’s everything,” said Heather. “We are so grateful for people who contribute to the MDA and are part of the MDA family. There are so many donors and sponsors who have no idea the lives that they touch.”

To donate to the MDA, head to mda.org.

