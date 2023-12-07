Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Amber Alert issued for kidnapped Virginia teen

Authorities in Virginia have issued an Amber Alert for 17-year-old Yuli Sanun Godines.
Authorities in Virginia have issued an Amber Alert for 17-year-old Yuli Sanun Godines.(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:01 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Authorities in Virginia have issued an Amber Alert for a 17-year-old girl who they believe was abducted, WDBJ reports.

Police say 17-year-old Yuli Sanun Godines is believed to be an extreme danger after an abduction that happened at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. An Amber Alert has been issued for the teen, who was last seen at her cousin’s house on Shore Main Drive in Bloxom.

The teenager is Hispanic with brown hair and black eyes, according to police. She is 5′4″ and weighs 160 pounds. She was wearing a red jacket with purple sweatpants.

She is believed to have been abducted by Yantza Agular, a Hispanic woman whose age and further description police do not know. Agular was last reported seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police say the two may be traveling south, possibly to North Carolina, in a white 2018 Jeep Renegade, with North Carolina plate JFC-5143.

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or visit vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Officers responded to a mobile home park near 43rd Avenue and I-10 shortly before 4 p.m.
Teen boy dead, 2 other teens hurt in shooting at west Phoenix mobile home park

Latest News

'Porch Pirates' have become such a big problem that delivery services like UPS are changing...
UPS trying new ways to protect packages this holiday season
Rosemary Hayne, a woman who threw a bowl of hot food in the face of a Chipotle worker,...
Woman who threw food at Chipotle worker sentenced to fast food job
The candidates are trying to chip away at former President Donald Trump's commanding lead in...
GOP presidential candidates battle it out in 4th debate
The city of Phoenix’s aviation department listed concerns about Peoria’s plan in a letter to...
New airport in Peoria? Not so fast says Phoenix aviation officials