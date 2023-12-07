After a decade of trying, couple finally becomes parents through embryo adoption

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - After a decade of trying, one Alabama couple is sharing their story of finally becoming parents through embryo adoption.

If you have dealt with infertility, all the acronyms from IVF to IUI mean the same thing at the end of the day: you are having a hard time getting pregnant.

It is crushing news for couples who want so badly to become parents, but embryo adoption could be the “miracle” so many families like the Millers are hoping for.

“Dalton is like little Mr. Personality. He has a smile that just takes up his whole face. Mary Elizabeth is our little independent gal,” Mary Leah Miller said as she described her 11-month-old babies.

They may look like just a couple of happy babies, but these two have a story that is very different than most. To many, they can be considered a scientific miracle. It started years ago when the Millers had issues getting pregnant.

“I don’t think anyone ever suspects or assumes that they’re gonna have difficulty so it kind of caught us off guard,” Rodney Miller said.

The couple hoped to have children a few years into their marriage.

“After a year of us naturally trying to conceive, we were referred to a fertility clinic. It seemed like this was going to be our answer. We began with some of the conservative treatments...[but] after four rounds of that, we were not successful... then we moved on to [Intrauterine insemination, or IUIs]. And after four rounds of that, I still did not achieve a pregnancy. After doing all that it was then recommended to us that our next step would be IVF,” Mary Leah Miller said.

Their story is similar to an estimated 15% of couples that will have trouble conceiving, leading some to consider IVF. With IVF, mature eggs are collected and fertilized by sperm in a lab and then placed in a uterus where the fetus hopefully develops. The Millers described their first attempt.

“The first time we went in for a transfer, I was told there would not be one. That was because all of our embryos had arrested. What that means is they stopped dividing around day three. At day five, they would [have] achieve[d] what is called blastocyst, which means they are in fact viable, but ours had stopped developing, [and] had started to dissolve,” Mary Leah further said.

She was told after multiple attempts that it would keep happening.

“That was that was the most crushing moment of a 10-year journey, that initial IVF cycle, at least to me. There’s not a chance to even try to freeze anything and try again later. Yeah, that was, that was pretty, pretty devastating and caught us off guard,” Rodney Miller said.

One day, friends shared their successful story of embryo adoption with the Millers.

“We had no idea that embryo adoption was the thing,” Rodney Miller said. That was until some of their mutual friends shared their successful story of embryo adoption with the Millers.

According to Snowflakes Embryo Adoption Program, the program that the Millers used, embryo adoption “was pioneered by the Nightlight Christian Adoptions agency in 1997. It was established to help families with remaining embryos in frozen storage be empowered to choose an adopting family who would attempt to achieve pregnancy with them.”

It is a form of adoption that allows the adoptive mother to carry a genetically unrelated child and experience a delivery.

They explained two main reasons why couples would put them up for adoption: a couple either so successful with IVF that their families are full, or perhaps a health complication leads them to stop their IVF journey.

The Millers were immediately drawn to the idea.

“When we heard about embryo adoption, it really allowed us to do the two things that we were wanting to do. Number one, it allowed us to adopt, but it also allowed me to carry our children,” Mary Leah Miller said.

When she realized she was having twins, she was excited.

“When we went in and saw two little heartbeats, I mean, I just can’t even describe what that felt like. We actually have twins in our family. My grandmother was a twin. Ronnie’s mom is a twin. So twin life is not new to us,” Mary Leah Miller said.

It was a successful pregnancy.

“We were on the cloud for nine months and never came down, just because, you know, this is what we had waited so long for. Even now, they’re almost 11 months old, and yet still just as exciting as the first day,” Rodney Miller said.

Now the new parents hope to educate other couples going through a similar journey

“There are embryos out there that are frozen that will either be destroyed or sometimes just remain frozen in perpetuity because the biological parents don’t want to discard them. But there is another avenue and that is embryo adoption. We’re just excited to get to raise them and see them how they grow and flourish and just the path that the Lord had intended for their little lives,” Mary Leah Miller said.

Dalton and Mary Elizabeth are the 1,000 and 1,001 embryos to be adopted with a successful pregnancy and delivery under the Snowflakes Embryo Adoption Program.

