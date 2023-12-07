1% down payment programs gain momentum for Arizona home buyers

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Savana Carollo is fixing up her new home to make it her own. “Once I saw it, it kind of just felt right,” she said. Carollo started her house hunt two years ago, and it wasn’t an easy process. “I got discouraged because I was looking at all these places and it just wasn’t working out,” she said. Interest rates kept going up, and the math changed dramatically from when she started looking at homes to the day she closed.

She’s one of an estimated 90 million homebuyers across the country who could qualify for Rocket Mortgage’s ONE+ program, which allows buyers to put just 1% down on a primary residence. According to Adam Speck, the company’s executive vice president of purchase, the program is gaining momentum.

“Finding a down payment to buy a house is one of the biggest barriers to entry that a lot of people have,” Speck told On Your Side. “For a client, when you’re looking to buy a $400,000 house, let’s say, and you’re going to put say 3% down, that’s $12,000 out-of-pocket. And we say, ‘Hey, look. The $8,000 gets covered. All you’ve got to bring is $4,000 out-of-pocket.”

On top of that 2% grant covered by Rocket Mortgage, home buyers in the ONE+ program don’t have to pay private mortgage insurance (PMI). That’s the extra monthly expense that is typically tacked on to mortgages with less than a 20% down payment. There are several things buyers need to qualify, including a credit score of at least 620 and an income that’s 80% or less of the median income in the area.

There are other companies offering similar 1% down mortgage options, including Zillow, which launched its program this summer in Arizona. “I’m seeing competitors trailing and jumping into programs like this,” Speck said. “Ultimately, you know, this is a very popular thing. This is something people definitely want and so as long as we can keep this going, we want to keep it going. With what’s going on in the economy, it seems like it’s something that’s definitely needed.”

Mark Stapp, a real estate expert who teaches at Arizona State University, said 1% down payment mortgages are simply a marketing tool to drive new mortgage business. “It’s not reducing the amount of equity,” he said. “It’s just that there’s equity coming from somebody else.”

But it begs the question: can people actually afford these mortgages if they’re not required to come up with much of a down payment? Could these 1% down programs lead to another housing crisis similar to what we saw in the early 2000s?

“I don’t think so,” Stapp said. “The reason I say that is it wasn’t necessarily the down payment. It was their ability to qualify to make the payments, and and I think underwriting has become considerably more stringent.”

Carollo says the ONE+ program worked for her. “I was like, ‘Wait. You’re giving me money and you’re covering this?’ I was like, ‘Are you sure?’” she said as she laughed. “It definitely made a big difference because I had a number in my head that I didn’t want to go above for a mortgage, and it just helped me stay under it.”

That extra money in her pocket is helping her cover the cost of small upgrades that are making her first place her home sweet home.

