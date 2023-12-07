Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

1 dead, several hurt in crash involving school van near Chandler

The collision happened Wednesday afternoon on Riggs Road near State Route 347.
The collision happened Wednesday afternoon on Riggs Road near State Route 347.(ADOT)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:22 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILA RIVER INDIAN COMMUNITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) One person has died, and several other people have been hurt after a two-vehicle crash involving a school van.

The collision happened Wednesday afternoon on Riggs Road near State Route 347 on the Gila River Indian Reservation, west of Chandler. Gila River police say a van carrying a junior high school sports team was involved and that most passengers suffered “moderate to severe injuries.” Police did not identify the school or how many people were on board.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle was killed. He had no passengers. As of 5 p.m., Riggs Road is closed westbound from SR 347.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
First Alert declared for Friday: Next storm headed to Arizona
Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Police: Ex-security guard had sex with corpse inside Phoenix hospital morgue
Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Officers responded to a mobile home park near 43rd Avenue and I-10 shortly before 4 p.m.
Teen boy dead, 2 other teens hurt in shooting at west Phoenix mobile home park

Latest News

The crash happened at the Taylor Airport on Wednesday.
Man seriously injured in plane crash near Show Low
A heavy police presence could be seen near 75th Ave and Indian School.
Man shot and killed in west Phoenix neighborhood; no suspects in custody
Construction is complete on the five-story luxury hotel from Sam Fox, located at 44th Street...
Global Ambassador hotel opens in east Phoenix
Police were called about an active shooter on campus at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Multiple people shot at UNLV at Las Vegas; suspect dead