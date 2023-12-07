1 dead, several hurt in crash involving school van near Chandler

GILA RIVER INDIAN COMMUNITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has died, and several other people have been hurt after a two-vehicle crash involving a school van.

The collision happened Wednesday afternoon on Riggs Road near State Route 347 on the Gila River Indian Reservation, west of Chandler. Gila River police say a van carrying a junior high school sports team was involved and that most passengers suffered “moderate to severe injuries.” Police did not identify the school or how many people were on board.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle was killed. He had no passengers. As of 5 p.m., Riggs Road is closed westbound from SR 347.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.