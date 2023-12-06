Your Life
On Your Side viewers get nearly $11,000 returned in November

Dania Garrett (left) and Matt Huentelman (right) are Arizona's Family viewers who needed help...
Dania Garrett (left) and Matt Huentelman (right) are Arizona's Family viewers who needed help and On Your Side stepped in.
By Gary Harper and Colin Stanton
Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Denia Garrett says she can now look forward to a peaceful holiday after On Your Side helped get $3,000 in fraudulent charges removed from her credit card account. She told On Your Side, “With this being taken care of, it gives me so much relief. It’s a weight off my shoulders.”

In a previous On Your Side report, Denia explained how she disputed the charges, only for Citi Bank to put the charges back several months later, saying the charges were, in fact, legitimate.

On Your Side asked Citi to re-open the case. Once they investigated a second time, they agreed the $3,000 in charges were fraudulent and permanently removed them from Denia’s account. Denia says it only happened because of On Your Side: “Absolutely! 100%. The very next morning I got a call from Citi Bank and I don’t think that would have happened in this timely fashion if it wasn’t for Gary Harper.”

On Your Side also helped Matt Huentelman, who gave a company called All Good Shutter and Blind $3,950 to fabricate and install wooden shutters. Instead, he says the owner of the company kept the money and failed to deliver anything for six months. Unable to locate a business address, On Your Side went to the house of the business owner, Kevin Cash.

“Okay, I am going to give back his money,” Cash told Harper as he walked away. Harper replied, “But wait, do you want to talk about it?” Cash said, “No, we’re just having some financial issues. We’re going to close the business and I’ll give back his money,” waving his hand. Harper replied, “I mean, it sounds like a blow-off. Are you really going to give back his money?” Cash said he was having financial problems and said he would return the $3,950 in a few weeks.

Well, after the visit that very day, Matt says he had all $3,950 returned in full. He says it only happened with the help of On Your Side: “It’s really important to us. Being out almost $4,000 is not insignificant. So, we are very thankful to Gary Harper and On Your Side.”

When you add it all up, including other stories from November, we were able to recover $10,750 for our viewers last month.

