Unseasonably warm today but weather changes on the way

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for 12/6/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Today will be the warmest day of the week across the state. Valley highs will top out near 82 degrees, which is almost 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. The record for Phoenix is 83 degrees today.

Strong high pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern across the Desert Southwest. A trough pushing by to the north will weaken this ridge tomorrow, bringing temperatures down a handful of degrees. Phoenix will top out in the upper 70s. Temperatures should fall to the low 70s on Friday as a stronger system sweeps by to the north.

This second trough of low pressure will take a more southerly track, bringing more wind to the state. The Valley will see breezy conditions developing Friday with 10-20 mile per hour winds gusting to 30 miles per hour. Stronger winds are on tap in the high country from Thursday night into Friday. Wind Advisories may be issued for that time frame by the National Weather Service. At this point, it looks like most of the precipitation will stay north of the state. The Four Corners region and the North Rim of the Grand Canyon could see light rain and snow.

The weekend brings cooler weather behind this storm. Sunshine is expected this weekend with morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s in the Valley and afternoon highs in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

