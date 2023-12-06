Travelers seek alternate routes after Lukeville border crossing closes

SAN LUIS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — People who normally cross the southern Arizona border in Lukeville are looking for alternatives after the port of entry’s closure this week. Now, many travelers are heading to the San Luis Port of Entry instead, which is causing longer wait times.

On Monday, people waited more than two hours to cross, more than double the average time. Traffic slowed down by Tuesday morning, but there were still travelers who had to detour from Lukeville to San Luis, which is about a 3.5-hour drive.

People who have never taken the route were concerned about road safety in Mexico. One group traveling on motorcycles from Rocky Point said they heard about the Lukeville border closure from their hotel’s concierge.

“We had no idea. I wish we would have been given more of a notice,” said Kansas resident Melinda Clemens, who said the group was concerned about traveling through Mexico. “We didn’t know how we were going to get back and on bikes, it was very much an extra two-hour ride, and it was not very comfortable. We planned it out for fuel so we can get back.”

With the uncertainty of when the Lukeville port will reopen, people are calling for action. State Rep. Mariana Sandoval, a Democrat representing Arizonans along the southern border, said the federal government needs to take action and is asking them to reopen Lukeville. She said the closure was not well thought out and could cause economic damage that won’t be limited to tribal and border communities. Sandoval says the feds have the resources needed to correct the situation.

Meanwhile, San Luis Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said they were prepared to handle an increase of people crossing through the port, which is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. About 20,000 people cross through the San Luis Port of Entry every day, and since Monday, the majority of lanes have remained open.

