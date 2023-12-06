Your Life
Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce relationship began before anyone knew

Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago...
Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago Bears with Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, at lower left, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
By TMX and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:47 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(TMX) - Taylor Swift revealed that she and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce were already a “couple” by the time the public saw her attend his game in September.

“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” Swift told Time magazine.

The relationship “started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said.

In July, Kelce, 34, had shared on the “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast he hosts with his brother that he had hoped to meet Swift at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number.

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other,” Swift said.

They went public when she was spotted at his game on Sept. 24, cheering from a suite alongside Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift said.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead stadium after an NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)

Part of not caring means staying unbothered by criticism from NFL fans that the cameras spend too much time on her spectating.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” Swift said.

Swift said she has no awareness if she’s being “shown too much” and upsetting “a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Although she said she was “just there to support Travis,” it turns out she’s developed a love for the game.

“Football is awesome, it turns out,” Swift said. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

