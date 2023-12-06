Your Life
Some business, wealth management economists predict recession in 2024

An economist with Wells Fargo said that a recession is possible in 2024 and that Phoenix would likely fare better than other cities.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As we get ready to close out the year, experts at Wells Fargo say despite a variety of factors, 2023 was a surprisingly strong year for the economy. But will 2024 be the same? Opinions are mixed as to whether we could see a recession in the new year.

It’s important to note, however, that only a small group of economists with The National Bureau of Economic Research, or NBER, in Washington D.C, can officially claim if the U.S. is in a recession or not.

Business economists in banking and wealth management, on the other hand, define a recession as two back-to-back quarters of negative GDP growth. By that definition, Jackie Benson, an expert at Wells Fargo, says that based on current trends, a recession may be in the cards.

Wells Fargo says the economy made it through the initial jolt of interest rate hikes and high mortgage rates, But right now, current consumer trends are starting to slow, with more Americans only buying essentials and not luxury or other fun items and experiences, which indicates consumers might not have as much power as before.

Wells Fargo is also predicting the global economy will face uncertainty in the new year, with the eurozone and the United Kingdom taking the hardest hit. The bank does think, though, that the U.S. dollar will hold up well in comparison to foreign currencies.

“The U.S. economy has held up remarkably well, but there are some cracks forming,” Benson said. “So that is why we are one of the shops still expecting a slowdown or a recession next year. A lot of it comes down to consumers, those rising credit card delinquencies. Changing patterns in what people are buying and what they’re not buying. There are interesting things going on with debt that just make us worried about the spending power of consumers.”

How will the Phoenix metro area fare in comparison to the rest of the country? According to Wells Fargo, the Mountain West did better than the Northeast and Midwest this year, and that is expected to continue.

So what about those high interest rates, when can we expect them to come down? The majority of experts are predicting not until the end of quarter two at the earliest, so June. Still, some don’t expect them to fall until the end of next year.

