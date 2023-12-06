Your Life
Man seriously injured in plane crash near Show Low

The crash happened at the Taylor Airport on Wednesday.
The crash happened at the Taylor Airport on Wednesday.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TAYLOR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating after a small plane crashed in a small, northern Arizona town.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday at the municipal airport in Taylor, Ariz., a town located about 15 miles north of Show Low in Navajo County. According to Snowflake-Taylor police, officers were called to the airport for a welfare check after receiving an automated 911 call from an Apple Watch. Around the same time, another pilot flying overhead called 911 to report seeing a plane crash.

Emergency crews arrived and found the crash scene and the pilot seriously injured. Police say the 68-year-old man from Show Low was then flown to a Phoenix hospital with life-threatening injuries. The FAA says that only the pilot was on board. His name has not been released.

The NTSB says the crash involved a Remos GX, which is a two-seat, single-engine airplane. Preliminary information suggests the plane crashed right after taking off from the Taylor airport.

