Reports of multiple victims in shooting at UNLV in Las Vegas; suspect dead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) - Las Vegas police say they have found the alleged suspect dead following an active shooter situation at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) campus.

UNLV police responded to reports of a shooting on campus around noon local time. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), UNLV advised that there were reports of shots fired in BEAM Hall. “Evacuate to a safe area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT,” the school wrote on X. In a second post, the school updated that University Police are “responding to a confirmed active shooter situation in BEH. This is not a test.”

“There appears to be multiple victims at this time,” The Las Vegas Metro Police Dept. posted soon after on X, advising people to avoid the area.

UPDATE: The suspect has been located and is deceased. https://t.co/h56jaYcFwg pic.twitter.com/eeTzBIEg7O — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 6, 2023

FOX 5 Las Vegas contributed to this report.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.