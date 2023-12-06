Your Life
Reports of multiple victims in shooting at UNLV in Las Vegas; suspect dead

By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) - Las Vegas police say they have found the alleged suspect dead following an active shooter situation at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) campus.

UNLV police responded to reports of a shooting on campus around noon local time. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), UNLV advised that there were reports of shots fired in BEAM Hall. “Evacuate to a safe area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT,” the school wrote on X. In a second post, the school updated that University Police are “responding to a confirmed active shooter situation in BEH. This is not a test.”

“There appears to be multiple victims at this time,” The Las Vegas Metro Police Dept. posted soon after on X, advising people to avoid the area.

FOX 5 Las Vegas contributed to this report.

