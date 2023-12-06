Your Life
Peach Springs Boys & Girls Club gets much needed attention

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:14 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
PEACH SPRINGS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s Something Good to have a safe place to get together and just be a kid. That’s the goal of a new spot that’s now open at the Peach Springs Boys & Girls Club, which is all thanks to the generosity of Fiesta Bowl Charities. This is a cool space where kids and teens can now gather.

Fiesta Bowl Charities and community members recently celebrated the newly renovated Community Resource Room. The hope is that the room fosters a sense of connection and support while designed to serve as a safe space for youngsters who live in the area. The revamped room includes more seating and tables for group activities and a dedicated space to showcase their art. The kids also have new electronics to enjoy, including a television, Nintendo Switch and virtual reality headsets.

The unveiling of the Community Resource Room is another set toward Fiesta Bowl’s mission to spread community impact to every corner of Arizona. This has been a collaboration between Fiesta Bowl Charities, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as they continue to find ways to uplift the community.

So, thank you to these organizations for doing Something Good for local kids!

We love hearing about Something Good happening in our community. So, if you know someone or see a business spreading kindness or doing something good, go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

