Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Tempe

Tempe Police officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle near 48th Street and Southern Avenue.
Tempe Police officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle near 48th Street and Southern Avenue.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:10 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after being hit by a car in Tempe on Tuesday evening.

Around 6 p.m., Tempe Police officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle near 48th Street and Southern Avenue. Police say the motorcyclist was going south on 48th Street at the intersection of Southern Avenue when a vehicle failed to yield to the right of way when making a left turn to go west on Southern Avenue and hit the motorcyclist.

Police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and impairment is not a factor in the crash. The roadway will be closed for the next several hours while police clear the scene and investigate what led to the crash.

