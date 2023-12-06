Man shot and killed in west Phoenix neighborhood; no suspects in custody

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in a west Phoenix neighborhood late Tuesday night.

At this time details are limited, but officers responded around 11 p.m. to the area of 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found a man seriously injured after being shot. Paramedics responded and attempted to resuscitate the man but he died at the scene. Detectives are now working to learn more about what led up to a shooting and no other information has been released.

