Man shot and killed in west Phoenix neighborhood; no suspects in custody

A heavy police presence could be seen near 75th Ave and Indian School.
A heavy police presence could be seen near 75th Ave and Indian School.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:14 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in a west Phoenix neighborhood late Tuesday night.

At this time details are limited, but officers responded around 11 p.m. to the area of 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found a man seriously injured after being shot. Paramedics responded and attempted to resuscitate the man but he died at the scene. Detectives are now working to learn more about what led up to a shooting and no other information has been released.

