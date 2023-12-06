Your Life
Man overcomes odds, graduates with criminal justice degree after car accident left him severely injured

After having multiple facial reconstruction surgeries and having to learn how to talk and breathe again, Demarcus Tinsley is graduating with a degree in criminal justice.(Grambling State University)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAMBLING, La. (Gray News) – A man who was severely injured in a car accident more than four years ago has overcome the odds to earn a college degree.

Grambling State University, located in northern Louisiana about 40 miles south of the Arkansas border, shared the inspiring story of student Demarcus Tinsley.

In a Facebook post, the school said Tinsley was involved in a serious car accident in April 2019 when his car went underneath a tractor that took off his entire roof.

Tinsley was barely able to dial 911 before falling unconscious.

But looking forward, Tinsley wasn’t going to let this setback stop him from doing what he wanted to do.

GSU said after having multiple facial reconstruction surgeries and having to learn how to talk and breathe again, Tinsley finally returned to school.

He is now graduating with a degree in criminal justice.

“If anyone out there is going through something like this, I just want them to know, stay positive, keep your head up because it’s always a light at the end of the tunnel,” Tinsley said in a statement.

Tinsley credits his family, teammates, and professors for believing in him.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

